Guilty plea in Rochester child porn case

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former Minnesota man is pleading guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

61-year-old Mark Hamilton Bunce, formerly of Rochester but now listed as living in Barnhart, Missouri, was arrested in June 2017 and charged with 10 felony counts of possession of pornographic work. The Rochester Police Department says a tip in May 2017 led them to investigate Bunce and they found over 500 videos and thousands of images of children engaged in sexual activity that came from Bunce’s email account.

After arresting him, officers said Bunce admitted to watching child porn “when it is a stressful time in his life.”

Bunce’s trial was scheduled to begin Monday in Olmsted County District Court but he entered a guilty plea instead. His sentencing is set for April 23.