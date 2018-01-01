Guilty plea in Olmsted County crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested after a two-vehicle crash in Eyota Township is pleading guilty.

26-year-old Shanden Daniel Ristau of Preston entered guilty pleas Friday to charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two counts of criminal vehicular operation.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Ristau and Justin Geer of Millville were driving in the 4300 block of 130th Avenue SW on December 16, 2017 when Ristau smashed into Geer’s vehicle and sent it spinning. The car Ristau was driving had been reported stolen in Rochester.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 19.