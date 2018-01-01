Guilty plea in North Iowa crime spree

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A teenager is pleading guilty in a police chase that ended with a crash into a building.

Scroll for more content...

18-year-old Andrew Maurice Youngers was charged with 18 crimes for a series of vehicle break-ins in Forest City and Fertile in April and May 2017, as well as a police chase on May 7, 2017, where officers say Youngers crashed into the Manufacturing Bank and Trust building in Forest City.

On Tuesday, Youngers entered guilty pleas to eluding, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, three counts of 3rd degree burglary, and 2nd degree criminal mischief.

No sentencing date has been set.