Guilty plea in Mower County kidnap/rape case

AUSTIN, Minn. – A guilty plea has been entered in a Mower County case where authorities say a woman was abducted and assaulted.

Ryan Arthur Sanvick, 45 of Sargeant, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to one count of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct. He was arrested in December 2017 and charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of 2nd degree assault, and one count of domestic assault by strangulation.

He was accused of holding a woman prisoner on December 11, 2017, beating her, raping her, and threatening to cut out her eyes and kill her.

Sanvick’s trial was scheduled to begin on Wednesday. His sentencing is now set for October 11.

