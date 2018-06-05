Guilty plea in Mason City double-murder

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is now pleading guilty to killing his grandparents.

Codie Matz, 25 of Mason City, is charged with two counts of 1st degree murder for the deaths of Kenneth Hackbart, 61, and Kathleen Hackbart, 62. Their bodies were found stabbed to death at their Mason City home on November 7, 2017.

At a court hearing Tuesday, Matz officially changed his plea from “not guilty” to “guilty,” saying he wants to take accountability for what he did.

Matz is now scheduled to be sentenced on July 23.