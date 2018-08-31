Guilty plea in Howard county sex abuse case

CRESCO, Iowa – A teen who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a younger child gets a suspended sentence.
Taylor Jurgensen, 18 of Dunkerton, pleaded guilty in Howard County District Court to one count of 3rd degree sex abuse. Authorities say he abused a child of 12 or 13 years of age in April 2017.
Jurgensen received a 10 year suspended prison sentence and three to five years of probation. He must stay at the West Union
Residential Facility for up to one year and must also register as a sex offender.
