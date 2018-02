ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A 19-year-old is pleading guilty to 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct.

Preston Allen Adams of Walters was accused in September 2017 of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 15. The assault happened in May 2017 but authorities say the girl did not report it to anyone until August.

Adams is now set to be sentenced on April 12 in Freeborn County District Court.