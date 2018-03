AUSTIN, Minn. – The man arrested after a summer shooting is pleading guilty.

Scroll for more content...

21-year-old Ramiro Alejandro Pena of Austin is charged with violent felon in possession of a firearm. Austin police say he fired shots on 2nd Avenue Southwest on July 8, 2017, that resulted in a gunshot wound to the leg of Jesus Ybarra.

Pena’s sentencing is now scheduled for August 9.