Guilty plea in Austin rape case

Oscar Vargas

15-year-old girl says sexual assaults started when she was six or seven.

Posted: Feb. 20, 2018 1:49 PM
Updated: Feb. 20, 2018 1:49 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A plea deal has been struck in a Mower County rape case.

22-year-old Oscar Armando Vargas of Austin was charged in October 2017 with five counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct. Austin police say a 15-year-old female accused Vargas of repeated sexual assaults that began when she was six or seven years old. Vargas was in Marshalltown, Iowa when he was contacted by authorities about these charges and turned himself in at the Mower County Law Enforcement Center.

He initially entered not guilty pleas but changed that on Tuesday. Vargas is pleading guilty to two counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct. Austin police say Vargas admitted during an interview to having sex with the victim, but said it began when she was 11 or 12 and continued about once a month.

Vargas’ sentencing is scheduled for June 14.

