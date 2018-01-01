Guilty plea in Austin drug/gun case

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man arrested after a summer search is pleading guilty.

The Austin Police Department says officers executed a search warrant in the 1900 block of First Avenue NW on July 28, finding 5.8 grams of methamphetamine and a 9-millimeter handgun. Jesse Deane Kranz of Austin was charged with violent felon in possession of a firearm, violent felon in possession of ammunition, and 5th degree drug possession.

He entered a guilty plea on Monday to the firearm and drug possession charges. Kranz is scheduled to be sentenced on April 26 in Mower County District court.