Guilty plea in 100+ mph chase

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The case of a high-speed pursuit is ending in a plea deal.

29-year-old Cody Ray Haakenson of Rochester was chased by Rochester police three times on December 30, 2017. Twice it was called off because of safety concerns until officers say they found Haakenson again. Police say it ended for good when Haakenson went into a ditch near County Road 2 and 55th Avenue NE and got a flat tire.

Officers say Hakkenson hit speeds of 90 and 104 miles per hour while being pursued.

He pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. A sentencing date is set for May 30 in Olmsted County District Court.