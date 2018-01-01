Guests evacuated for more than an hour during hotel fire in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Albert Lea authorities say a light fixture was to blame for a fire Thursday night at Best Western Plus at 821 Plaza St.

Authorities responded at 10:11 Thursday night and found light smoke on the first floor and heavy smoke in the east stairwell and second floor.

The fire was located in and contained to a light fixture in the stairwell and law enforcement assisted with the evacuation of guests to the lobby area.

Guests were allowed back in their rooms around 11:15 p.m. The only damage to the structure was to the light fixture and some smoke soot on the walls in the stairwell.

No injuries were reported and the scene was cleared at 11:30 p.m.