Nature center wants to teach visitors about edible plants.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-You may find the weeds in you yard annoying, but a group in Rochester see the those plants as nutrition.

Outdoor enthusiasts are meeting up monthly to set outside the Rochester Public Library to get learn more about edible plants in the environment.

It was started by Rochester Public Library assistant Lauren Hughes, where she and a group of plant experts attend a foraging class at the library.

"You can't really visualize where you food came from and even though I'm not sustaining myself from foraging. It's a really great feeling to have that kind of interaction with nature. That feeling that I can go out and I can find myself lunch," said Hughes.

The group will meet at the library every month.