Clear

Nature center wants to teach visitors about edible plants.

Outdoor enthusiasts were able to walk through the park and learn about a variety of plants that are edible.

Posted: Sep. 1, 2018 10:17 PM
Updated: Sep. 1, 2018 11:23 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-You may find the weeds in you yard annoying, but a group in Rochester see the those plants as nutrition.
Outdoor enthusiasts are meeting up monthly to set outside the Rochester Public Library to get learn more about edible plants in the environment.
It was started by Rochester Public Library assistant Lauren Hughes, where she and a group of plant experts attend a foraging class at the library.

"You can't really visualize where you food came from and even though I'm not sustaining myself from foraging. It's a really great feeling to have that kind of interaction with nature. That feeling that I can go out and I can find myself lunch," said Hughes.

The group will meet at the library every month.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Rain chances and clouds return today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Foraging for plants at Quarry Hill

Image

RCTC first game of the season.

Image

Saturday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

State parks see boom in campers on Labor Day weekend

Image

Friday Night Football

Image

Grant allows for apartment facelift

Image

Weekend events in East Park

Image

2019 city budget released

Image

Affordable housing discussion

Image

Labor Day weekend travel

Community Events