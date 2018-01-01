CHARLES CITY, Iowa- Around a dozen people met at the Pub on the Cedar Thursday night to learn a little more about term limits in the state of Iowa.

Iowa has come to be known for politicians who hold their seats for a long time: US Senator Chuck Grassley has been a Senator since the early 80’s and former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad hold the title of longest tenured governor in US history.

The point behind the meeting is to learn the history of term limits, the law in general as well as the pros and cons of having term limits.

The Iowa Legislator tried to pass a bill in the 2017 session that would limit the Governor as well as other state elected officials to 12 years in office, something one person we spoke with says wouldn’t be a bad idea.

“The longer you are in there the more you supposedly know,” says Art Strong of Charles City. “But you then get comfortable with the status quo. If we can find some people who have good ideas they stay at the bottom and can't get those ideas out. It would be good for those people to have a chance.”