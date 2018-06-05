Group gathers to remember Jodi Huisentruit on her 50th birthday

MASON CITY, Iowa - Today would mark former KIMT anchor Jodi Huisentruit's 50th birthday, and many are gathering to remember her.

Scroll for more content...

Huisentruit disappeared while on her way to work in 1995.

Today, this group is gathering in front of one of the four new billboards around Mason City that were installed this week, with the goal to keep Jodi's case on the minds of those driving by these billboards.

Like many others, retired journalist Caroline Lowe is hoping for a break in the case.

"We wish Jodi was back in Minnesota celebrating her birthday with her family and friends. But we also hope...the reason we're here is that we've struggled with something to remember her birthday and get the message out. We know the power of that kind of image, and we're hoping that power will help bring her home," Lowe says.

Lowe was a longtime reporter at WCCO in the Twin Cities, and is now a member of the "Find Jodi" team that helped display the new billboards. She remembers that Huisentruit had aspired to come back to her home news market.

"Her sister said she hoped Jodi would be working with me someday, and I could easily imagine that Jodi would've been anchoring the morning news there, and I'd be out covering crime, which was my assignment there. She had all the ingredients, all the passion, to be an excellent reporter and anchor up there," Lowe adds.

The billboards will remain on display throughout the month of June.