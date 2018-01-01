Group discusses public workers retirment

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa- After a collective bargaining law was passed by the Iowa Legislator, the Iowa Coalition for Retirement Security is hoping to educate people on the importance of IPERS so lawmakers don’t make changes to that program.One Thursday the group held a meeting at the MacNider Art Museum. Those hosting the event say they want people to be proactive saying public workers retirement is in serious jeopardy.Jerry Hageman of Waterloo doesn’t collect IPERS, but wants to stay current on what is going on at the Capital.“As we have seen in the state, legislature and the local governments, they are willing to take things away from workers,” he said.Those hosting the event say there hasn’t been any pieces of legislation presented yet this session, but says a committee has been formed.