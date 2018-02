AUSTIN, Minn.- Groundbreaking research by The Hormel Institute could be applicable to many cancerous tumors .

Researchers have identified new targets to restore damage caused by cancer development.

They have found that primary cilia, which acts as a cells aentenna, suppresses tumor cells but the tumor cells are able to eliminate them.

Now that scientists know what allows the tumor cells to eliminate the primary cilia, they can start working on clinical trials.