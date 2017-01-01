Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - Experts would tell you the number of people traveling for the holidays just keeps growing.AAA expects nearly 107 million people to hit the road this weekend. According to GasBuddy, the smartphone app connecting drivers to find the cheapest gas prices, Christmas Day gas prices will be the highest since 2013.The averaging gallon being at $2.38, that's a 12 cent drop from Thanksgiving this year.Craig Morel says no matter the price at the pump he travels.“The fact that if you're going to go you're going to go. It will cost you an x amount of dollars just put it in your budget and go from there,” Morel said.