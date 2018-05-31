Greene man arrested after saying he would 'shoot up North Butler High School in Greene'

Scroll for more content...

GREENE, Iowa – A 19-year-old Greene man is facing a felony threat of terrorism charge connected to Wednesday’s lock-down at North Butler.Andrew Corwin has been charged in Butler County after the Charles City Police Department said it received information that Corwin told a student at Charles City that he would “shoot up North Butler High School in Greene.”The Butler County Sheriff’s Department and deputies werewhile awaiting more information.The school lock-down lasted around 45 minutes.Authorities went to Corwin’s apartment in Greene where he told them “he was sorry and he wouldn’t say anything like that again.”