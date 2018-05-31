Clear

Greene man arrested after saying he would 'shoot up North Butler High School in Greene'

Andrew Corwin

Posted: May. 31, 2018 1:14 PM
Updated: May. 31, 2018 1:22 PM
GREENE, Iowa – A 19-year-old Greene man is facing a felony threat of terrorism charge connected to Wednesday’s lock-down at North Butler.
Andrew Corwin has been charged in Butler County after the Charles City Police Department said it received information that Corwin told a student at Charles City that he would “shoot up North Butler High School in Greene.”
The Butler County Sheriff’s Department and deputies were dispatched to the schools while awaiting more information.
The school lock-down lasted around 45 minutes. 
Authorities went to Corwin’s apartment in Greene where he told them “he was sorry and he wouldn’t say anything like that again.”

