Grand jury to examine fatal Minneapolis shooting of Australian woman

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Minnesota prosecutor has convened a grand jury in the police shooting of an Australian woman.

Justine Ruszczyk Damond was killed by Minneapolis Officer Mohamed Noor in July 2017. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said previously he would no longer use grand juries in police shootings, and would decide those cases himself.

He said last month that he hadn't yet decided whether to charge Noor. He was recorded telling activists that he didn't have enough evidence and investigators hadn't done their jobs.

Fred Bruno, the attorney for Noor's partner Matthew Harrity, tells the Star Tribune that Harrity got a grand jury subpoena Wednesday.

In a statement, Freeman's office said it can't comment on grand juries because they are secret, but that Freeman will be the one to decide on charges.