Graham Manufacturing in Mason City sold to Masonite International Corporation

According to a press release issued Monday, “Graham provides the non-residential construction industry with a full range of architectural premium and custom grade flush wood doors. Maiman is a manufacturer of architectural style and rail wood doors, thermal fused flush wood doors and wood door frames.”
Aside from the purchase of Graham, Masonite also acquired The Maiman Company in Springfield, Missouri.
The two divisions employ approximately 275 people located in their three manufacturing facilities, the press release stated.
“We believe this acquisition fits well with Masonite’s existing Architectural business. Graham and Maiman will provide Masonite with an expanded footprint to better serve our customers,” said Graham Thayer, Masonite’s Senior Vice President.
There is no word if any jobs in Mason City will be lost.
