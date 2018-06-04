Clear

Graham Manufacturing in Mason City sold to Masonite International Corporation

KIMT

The two divisions employ approximately 275 people located in their three manufacturing facilities, the press release stated.

Posted: Jun. 4, 2018 9:59 AM
Updated: Jun. 4, 2018 10:01 AM
Scroll for more content...
MASON CITY, Iowa – Graham Manufacturing in Mason City has been purchased by Masonite International Corporation.
According to a press release issued Monday, “Graham provides the non-residential construction industry with a full range of architectural premium and custom grade flush wood doors. Maiman is a manufacturer of architectural style and rail wood doors, thermal fused flush wood doors and wood door frames.”
Aside from the purchase of Graham, Masonite also acquired The Maiman Company in Springfield, Missouri.
The two divisions employ approximately 275 people located in their three manufacturing facilities, the press release stated.
“We believe this acquisition fits well with Masonite’s existing Architectural business. Graham and Maiman will provide Masonite with an expanded footprint to better serve our customers,” said Graham Thayer, Masonite’s Senior Vice President.
There is no word if any jobs in Mason City will be lost.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
A sunny and dry start to the week. Chance for rain tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events