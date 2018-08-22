Grafton man pleads not guilty to credit card fraud

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of illegal spending sprees is pleading not guilty.

Eric Jon Scheff, 39 of Grafton, is charged with credit card fraud. Authorities say he used a credit card from a former employer to spend $4,433.75 during five trips to Menards in Mason City in June. Because of the amount of money, Scheff is being prosecuted for a class “D” felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

No trial date has been set.