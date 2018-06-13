Governor's declaration allowing residents to apply for individual assistance

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster declaration Monday for 7 counties after the recent flooding. Counties in that declaration include Cerro Gordo and Floyd, as well as Allamakee, Bremer, Chickasaw, Howard and Winneshiek.

This means that families can apply for assistance for cleanup if they meet certain income guidelines. If your family makes less than twice the federal poverty level, you may qualify to receive up to $5,000 to help get you back on your feet.

Josh Mack and his family were watching the news last Saturday evening when the threat of a tornado sent them down into their basement. Then he noticed the sound of running water.

He tried stuffing some towels in their door that led from the basement to the outside in order to keep the water at bay. But all of a sudden, a wall of rainwater forced the door open, forcing the family to head upstairs.

When the water receded, it left behind a layer of mud, covering everything.

"We lost everything. We got about 3 feet of water in the basement, we lost all of our belongings and just ruined our pretty much finished basement," Mack says.

Including the good majority of his album collection.

"I was able to save some of my favorites, they were up on some shelves, but we lost all of that. I lost all kinds of power tools and computer technology, my kids lost all of their toys, and my wife lost all of her pictures and albums and momentos from the kids."

His insurance will not cover the damage, but he is looking into applying for disaster assistance relief.

"I did speak with Lezlie about that, and so we may pursue that option. We'll talk to her and see what's available," Mack adds.

Floyd County Emergency Management Director Lezlie Weber notes that there are different types of proclamations issued by cities and counties for situations like the flooding we saw last weekend, but adds that there are guidelines for a jurisdiction to ask for state assistance.

"If they know the extent of the disaster is going to exhaust our resources locally, they can declare that, and that opens up state knowing that we need help," Weber says.

If there is an upside to this disaster, Mack says it's still having his family alive and well, and his community pitching in to help out.

"Charles City is a great community to live in, and they were very, very supportive and helped us. We had a lot of great friends, and so I'm very grateful for that community atmosphere. Thank you," Mack says.

For those in Floyd County considering applying for the state's Individual Disaster Assistance Grant program, you can pick up the form at any city hall, the county auditor's office, or by contacting the Emergency Management office at 641-257-6144, as well as here. For those in Cerro Gordo County, you may download the form online and turn it in to the North Iowa Community Action office.

In addition, flood cleanup kits are still available at the Mason City Fire Department or through Floyd County Emergency Mangement.