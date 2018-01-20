Governor candidate in North Iowa

KIMT News 3- There are more than 8 months left before Iowans are asked to vote for the next Governor, and as that date rapidly approaches, many candidates are preparing for the election by touring the state.

One Friday Democratic candidate Fredd Hubbell made a couple of stops in the North Iowa Area. We first caught up with him at Aroma’s coffee shop in Charles City. He started his speech out saying he wants to focus his priorities off of the needs of the people he represents. He cited stories from previous visits saying he heard teachers in Fort Dodge are leaving because of the changes made to collective bargaining last session. He also discussed the need for more mental health discussion.

One person we spoke with says he agrees with what he is hearing.

“”What are they going to do with the mental health program and the medical programs with the changes they made from state funded to privatized?” says Stewart Dalton of Charles City.

The candidate made another stop at LD’s Filling station in Mason City where he listened to another group of potential viewers.