ROCHESTER, Minn.-

Instead of enjoying a book today, Rochester Public Library hosted a block party.

There were games, food and live music right outside the building.

It comes after RPL won the national medal from the institute of library and museum services for their outstanding work in the community.

"We're so honored," said Director of RPL Audrey Betcher.

From educational programs to fun activities, the library is looking to help the community.

The library hosted a block party as a thank you to the community.

Shay Jones is a mom who frequents the library often.

“We come to the library once a week,” said Jones “So I want to thank the library for the programs like story time.”

Next month, the national nonprofit StoryCorps will visit Rochester to record interviews about the city that will be archived in the Library of Congress.

RPL is holding a contest for interviewees who has a Olmsted/Rochester focused story.

