Gov. Reynolds wants more Iowa girls to go into cyber security jobs

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is hoping to inspire more females pursue cyber security jobs through a partnership with SANS Institute.A local teacher we spoke with says it's a field that her students should feel confident to be in because they've been exposed to technology since they were very young.“Especially starting in the elementary schools here gender doesn't become an issue here so everyone gets the same opportunity,” Ashley Flatebo, an instructional coach at John Adams Middle School said.Student’s grades 9 through 12 are encouraged to register to play a game through girlsgocyberstart.com.Those with SANS institute say women are underrepresented in the computer sciences field and this game could help more people consider cyber security as a viable career path.