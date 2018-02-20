wx_icon Mason City 12°

Gov. Reynolds relaunches "See Something, Say Something" campaign

Move comes after recent school shooting

Posted: Feb. 20, 2018 8:18 PM
Updated: Feb. 20, 2018 8:41 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Nearly a week after a deadly school shooting in Florida, Governor Kim Reynolds is relaunching the "See Something, Say Something" campaign.

The program encourages the public to report any suspicious activity or objects to law enforcement. To raise awareness, the state will utilize advertising on radio, billboards, posters, and through social media platforms.

Clear Lake resident Alex Wessling agrees with the governor's message, but cautions to be reasonable.

"We need to, for our kids' sake and our community's sake, and from a safety standpoint, definitely report to authorities when we see something. But it needs to come from being levelheaded and not acting out of fear, because that can cause some misreporting or some discrimination issues," Wessling says.

The Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, along with the Iowa Department of Public Safety and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, are collaborating on the effort.

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2015, file photo, Iowa Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers remarks after taking the oath of office during inauguration ceremonies in Des Moines. Reynolds, presumptively the next governor of Iowa, faces a renewed spotlight amid her sudden rise to the state's top job. Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad's plans to be a diplomat in President-elect Donald Trump's administration means attention will soon zero in on Reynolds, who could play a pivotal role in a GOP-majority statehouse that's itching to pass conservative legislation long derailed by Democrats. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

