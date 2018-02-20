MASON CITY, Iowa - Nearly a week after a deadly school shooting in Florida, Governor Kim Reynolds is relaunching the "See Something, Say Something" campaign.

The program encourages the public to report any suspicious activity or objects to law enforcement. To raise awareness, the state will utilize advertising on radio, billboards, posters, and through social media platforms.

Clear Lake resident Alex Wessling agrees with the governor's message, but cautions to be reasonable.

"We need to, for our kids' sake and our community's sake, and from a safety standpoint, definitely report to authorities when we see something. But it needs to come from being levelheaded and not acting out of fear, because that can cause some misreporting or some discrimination issues," Wessling says.

The Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, along with the Iowa Department of Public Safety and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, are collaborating on the effort.