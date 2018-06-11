Clear

Gov. Reynolds issues a Disaster Proclamation for seven counties

Seven Iowa counties are now a disaster proclamation following this weekend's flooding, high winds and overall severe weather.

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 7:56 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

DES MOINES, Iowa. - Seven Iowa counties are now a disaster proclamation following this weekend's flooding, high winds and overall severe weather.

Scroll for more content...

Governor Reynolds issued the proclamation Monday in Allamakee, Bremer, Chickasaw, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Howard and Winneshiek counties. The proclamation would allow state resources to be utilized to respond and recover from the severe weather beginning June 7 and continuing.

For more information click here.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Another shot of rain tonight before a chance to dry out on Tuesday and Wednesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events