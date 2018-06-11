Gov. Reynolds issues a Disaster Proclamation for seven counties

DES MOINES, Iowa. - Seven Iowa counties are now a disaster proclamation following this weekend's flooding, high winds and overall severe weather.

Governor Reynolds issued the proclamation Monday in Allamakee, Bremer, Chickasaw, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Howard and Winneshiek counties. The proclamation would allow state resources to be utilized to respond and recover from the severe weather beginning June 7 and continuing.

