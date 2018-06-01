Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Gov. Kim Reynolds makes North Iowa stop

Part of her 'Tour to Tell the Iowa Story'

Posted: Jun. 1, 2018 9:06 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds was in Mason City and Clear Lake Friday evening as part of her 'Tour to Tell the

Scroll for more content...

Iowa Story', and is asking Iowans for their vote in this fall's election.

Before the Governor's visit to North Iowa, a Polk County judge blocked the implementation of the Fetal Heartbeat Bill, which would ban abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually within 6 weeks. Reynolds signed the bill into law early last month.

Despite the move, she has no regrets signing it into law.

"I said as Governor that I would do everything I can to protect the innocent and unborn, and I think it's immoral to stop a beating heart. If death is determined when a heart stops beating, then I think a beating heart indicates life. So I was proud that I was able to sign that," Reynolds says.

The Governor will head to Ft. Dodge Saturday morning, followed by stops in Urbandale, Red Oak and Council Bluffs.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
It'll be a nice evening, but we're tracking showers and storms for Saturday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events