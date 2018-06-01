Gov. Kim Reynolds makes North Iowa stop

MASON CITY, Iowa - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds was in Mason City and Clear Lake Friday evening as part of her 'Tour to Tell the

Iowa Story', and is asking Iowans for their vote in this fall's election.

Before the Governor's visit to North Iowa, a Polk County judge blocked the implementation of the Fetal Heartbeat Bill, which would ban abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually within 6 weeks. Reynolds signed the bill into law early last month.

Despite the move, she has no regrets signing it into law.

"I said as Governor that I would do everything I can to protect the innocent and unborn, and I think it's immoral to stop a beating heart. If death is determined when a heart stops beating, then I think a beating heart indicates life. So I was proud that I was able to sign that," Reynolds says.

The Governor will head to Ft. Dodge Saturday morning, followed by stops in Urbandale, Red Oak and Council Bluffs.