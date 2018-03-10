Gov. Kim Reynolds announces run for re-election

MASON CITY, Iowa - During a stop at Music Man Square in Mason City on Friday, Governor Kim Reynolds has announced her run for re-election.

"I'm so excited to officially launch my campaign and ask for the opportunity to be your Governor for 4 more years," Reynolds announced.

She listed the strides made during her time in office since succeeding Governor Terry Branstad last May, including Iowa being ranked the best state in the country by the U.S. News & World Report, as well as adding more funding for K-12 education, the passing of a large-scale mental health bill, and cutting taxes. Reynolds says all of these actions were made possible because of a legislature willing to get things done.

"I think by some of the policy pieces that we are putting in place, that's unleashing our job creators and entrepreneurs to help grow the economy," Reynolds adds.

She also appreciates the positive work attitude Iowans utilize daily.

"It's really reflective of the people. It's a reflection of our work ethic and our values. It's a reflection of each and every one of you that joined us today," Reynolds says.

One of her key priorities moving forward is to continue to foster strong job growth, noting that the state's workforce development website has, on average, 60,000 openings per day.

"We want to do everything we can to continue to create an environment where Iowans can be successful, where they can be a part of those opportunities, and where job creators can continue to grow and expand," Reynolds says.

She says going to communities across the state also helps in creating legislation for the next session.

"We go to all 99 counties each and every year. I'm in communities multiple times. It gives me an opportunity to talk to Iowans and listen to them, to talk about the vision and some of the ideas we're working on and get feedback," Reynolds adds.

But in order to continue growing the economy, Reynolds says that the recent tariffs enacted by President Trump would only slow that growth.

"The ag economy is still in a fragile state. I think we're starting to see some movement, but we want to do anything we can to maintain the existing market and grow our market share," Reynolds says.

After leaving Mason City, the Governor's tour continued as she made her way to Cedar Falls and then Des Moines.