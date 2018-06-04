Gov. Dayton endorses state Rep. Erin Murphy for Governor

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Outgoing Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton is endorsing state Rep. Erin Murphy as his successor.

Murphy's campaign says the Democratic lawmaker received Dayton's endorsement on Monday, two days after she was endorsed at the party's state convention.

The campaign released a statement from the Democratic governor saying he'd seen Murphy's "transformative leadership" and that the two have "worked closely together to fight for the progress that is critical to all Minnesotans."

Murphy says she's honored to have Dayton's backing.

Dayton's endorsement came just hours after Democratic Attorney General Lori Swanson launched a last-minute bid for the office. Swanson opted against running for governor months ago but changed her mind after party activists at the state convention endorsed another candidate for her current job.

Swanson brings name recognition and a record of winning statewide elections to the race.