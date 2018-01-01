Gopher basketball player suspended after sexual assault allegation

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle says men's basketball player Reggie Lynch has been suspended from competition.

Coyle says Lynch remains a member of the team for now.

The decision to suspend Lynch from playing for the Gophers reportedly came from the university's Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action office after a woman accused him in an April 2016 sexual assault.

Neither Coyle nor coach Richard Pitino would discuss the specifics of Lynch's case, citing student privacy.

Lynch was also suspended during the 2016 offseason, pending a police investigation into a different allegation of sexual assault. Lynch was cleared in that case and reinstated to the team before last season. He was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year last season.

The Gophers host Indiana on Saturday.