Goodhue County authorities search for home invasion suspects

GOODHUE CO., Minn – Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a vehicle that may be connected to a home invasion armed robbery.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a silver or gray 1996-1999 Ford Taurus or Mercury Sable four-door. The vehicle is described as having a sunroof and damage to the passenger-side fender.

On May 21 at around 8:00 am, authorities say two suspects forced their way into a home on 90th Avenue Way in Cannon Falls Township, taking guns and cash from a husband and wife at gunpoint.

The first suspect is described as a black male, about 20 years old, about 6 feet tall, thin build, having a black beard, and wearing: a stocking cap, black pants, and a lime green safety vest.

The second suspect is described as a black male, about 20 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, thin, having short hair and a clean shaven face, and wearing a black coat with partial letters of “GA” on the front, jeans, and silver/blue athletic shoes.

If you spot these men or the car, you’re asked not to approach. Instead, contact your local law enforcement agency or the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office at (651)385-3155.