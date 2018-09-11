College golf in north Iowa and prep soccer in southern Minnesota is featured. Click on the video tab for more.
Related Content
- Golf, soccer highlights from Monday, Sept. 10
- IA HS Regional Golf Scores + Highlights
- Austin soccer returns to state/playoff volleyball highlights
- Local football/soccer scores and highlights from Tuesday, October 24th
- SAW: Austin soccer
- Waldorf golf diversifying roster
- Local sports scores/highlights from Monday, October 23rd
- Local sports scores/highlights from Monday, November 27th
- Local sports scores/highlights from Monday, December 4th
- Local sports/scores highlights from Monday, December 11th
Scroll for more content...