Golden Apple Winner: Laci Hoogestraat of North Butler

ALLISON, Iowa - It's not your typical classroom, and third-grade teacher Laci Hoogestraat loves it this way.“I feel like the kids need choice, sometimes they need to be in control of something and this gives them control,” Hoogestraat said.Hoogestraat, who teaches at North Butler, has her classroom set up not with desks - just four - but tables made of dry-erase boards and one giant rug. She leaves it up to her kids on where to sit, which has parents nominating her for this week's Golden Apple Award because she lets them learn to be responsible for themselves.“It’s just unbelievable, very humbled, and very thankful. I can't do what I do without these great kids and their parents,” Hoogestraat said.Jack Dwier, who is in her class, helped nominate her.“She's really good at her job and she's smart,” Dwier said.Dwier says he can't believe his nomination got picked.“There's a million teachers out in Iowa that could have got it but she got it,” Dwier said.For Hoogestraat, that's a concept she's trying to accept without crying.“I'm humbled because this is my job, I love what I do, I love the kids. And whatever I can do to help them learn and be successful, that's what I do,” Hoogestraat said.