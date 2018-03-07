Golden Apple Winner: Julie Streblow

Scroll for more content...

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Mrs. Streblow's classroom at Clear Creek Elementary in Clear Lake has two theme's: movement and fun.“We have lots of fun. I try to keep the classroom fun and moving we never do any activity longer than five minutes,” Julie Streblow said.Mrs. Streblow is a kindergarten teacher who loves watching her kids bustle around the classroom writing words to what they see around the room.“We love dancing because we talk about it gets the blood pumping in our bodies, brings the oxygen to our brain helps us learn better,” Streblow said.For mother Gina Randall, she can see her daughter benefiting from it.“She makes it fun and that's the important thing if it’s not fun then they don't learn,” Randall said.Randall nominated Streblow for this week's Golden Apple Award, an award Streblow says she can't believe she deserves.“I'm just honored it is absolutely my privilege to work with these kids every day,” Streblow said.“To see that lightbulb come on that's the amazing thing for me to see as a parent. It makes me proud to have her in school to where they make it fun,” Randall said.