Golden Apple Award winners from January

Scroll for more content...
Here is who we honored in January:
Jan. 9 – Lisa Nelson, Charles City
http://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Award-Elisa-Nelson--468573363.html
Jan. 16 – Heidi Sokol, Clear Lake Classical
http://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Award-Winner-Heidi-Sokol-469640073.html
Jan. 23 – Kimberly Fleming, Mason City schools
http://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Award-Winner-Ms-Fleming--470800743.html
Jan. 30 – Alissa Sauer, Albert Lea
http://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Award-Winner-Alissa-Sauer-471849313.html