Golden Apple Award Winner: Kimberly Fleming

MASON CITY, Iowa - For the past eight years, Kimberly Fleming has been teaching kindergarten and 1st grade.

She was overjoyed when she found out one of her students nominated her for the award.

"I must say my heart is full from the appreciation that I feel from not only students but family,” says Fleming.

Fleming attended the University Of Northern Iowa where she received her degree, but says she knew at an early age she would become a teacher.

“Ever since I was little, I used to have the pretend desk, and, you know, I would teach with the little chalk board with my dolls or have friends over and one would be a student of mine.”

First-grader Lennon True-Frank shares why she nominated Fleming.

“She is kind to kids and she lets kids have extra time to work,” says True-Frank.

And she credits Fleming for helping her with her numbers.

"She helps us count to 120.”

Having a smile and a positive attitude is something Fleming says she teaches every day and it shows through her own personality.

"So my goal is when they walk out of the school every day is to keep smiling, enjoy life and know that they have a lot of people to support to them."