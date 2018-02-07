Golden Apple Award Winner: Kyle Rosedahl

LE ROY, Minn. - Students, faculty and staff had a cheerful surprise to honor Mr. Kyle Rosedahl as he accepted the Golden Apple Award.

Scroll for more content...

"I have seen this on KIMT for years and always looked at it as a great honor,” says Mr. Rosedahl.

For more than 30 years, Mr. Rosedahl has been teaching math while providing positivity in his classroom.

"Being a teacher also is to get them prepared for the real world and be productive members of society."

Faculty member and friend, Paul Hamlin, was the driving force behind nominating Mr. Rosedahl for all of his hard work.

“I thought that Kyle was very deserving of the award. A lot of our teachers, to me, don't get the recognition they deserve,” says Hamlin.

Hamlin also shares what Mr. Rosedahl is like outside of the classroom.

"You see the competiveness come out of Kyle, but in a good way and that's part of helping these kids succeed," Hamlin said.

As for Mr. Rosedahl, he says his ultimate goal is to make sure his students are successful.

"You want them to get to work together and respect each other and the abilities that they have.”