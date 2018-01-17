Golden Apple Award Winner: Heidi Sokol

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - For the past three years, Heidi Sokol has been teaching kindergarten and 1st grade at Clear Lake Classical.

She was in for quite a surprise after finding out she was nominated for the award.

"Oh well, excited and shocked,” says Sokol.

Clear Lake Classical was established in 2014 as a private, Christian school committed to providing a classical and biblically-based education to young people in primary and secondary grade levels.

Which is something Mrs. Sokol says is very important that the students learn.

“We have a saying, why are we working so hard at our school to become fit rulers someday into the kingdom of heaven and so everyday we’re instilling that in them,” says Sokol.

Students like Joe Becthold and Naomi Shreck also enjoy learning through their combo quizzes and letters.

“It’s like where we have like a board and paper and we do boards for practice and what’s the other thing and we use markers on our board and spell words and sounds,” says Becthold.

Mrs. Sokol says her main goal is to keep her students engaged and excited about learning.

"I want them to love learning, I want them to continue on into junior high and high school."