Golden Apple Award Winner: Gail McCarthy

FOREST CITY, Iowa - When Gail McCarthy isn't teaching math she's providing a listening ear for her students at Forest City Middle School.“When you're having a bad day she's there to cheer me up and stuff,” Monique Carpenter said.“Like a guardian it feels like sometimes when I’m at school,” Vanessa Meyerhoff said.Eighth grade students Monique Carpenter and Vanessa Meyerhoff nominated McCarthy for the Golden Apple Award for always being empathetic and going above and beyond what a teacher is asked to do.“I just remember middle school being tough, everything is changing, everything is moving fast. Eighth grade we are trying to transition them into high school and the world has really changed and it's not always a safe place outside of school and I want to be their safe place for them here,” McCarthy said.McCarthy says getting this award means more than her students know.“It’s nice to be acknowledged and when your students feel like you're on their team, helpful, it's very appreciative is how I feel,” McCarthy said.Her goal is to show kids and others that being a friend, someone who can be relied on, really does pay off in the end.“We just build on relationships that I’m there for them if they need someone to talk to, but today may be bad but hang in there and tomorrow is a new day,” McCarthy said.