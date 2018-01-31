Golden Apple Award Winner: Alissa Sauer

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - For the past two years, Ms. Sauer has been teaching art in a fun unique way for her middle school students after completing her degree from Bethany Lutheran College.

“I always change up the projects that we do because if it gets boring for them it will get boring for me, too. So I always try something new and different,” says Alissa Sauer, an art teacher at Southwest Middle School in Albert Lea.

That is one reason why student Joey Maiden nominated her.

“She’s kind of always been there to encourage me, and I know I am not the only one,” says Maiden.

Ms. Sauer's students are always encouraged to think outside the box and create art pieces that are meaningful and challenging to draw.

And for Maiden, that has resulted in growing as a person and now is paying it forward by honoring her teacher.

"They do so much for you, they encourage you and can count on them, so I feel like you just have to give back to the teacher.”

As for Ms. Sauer, she says her philosophy is to keep the students excited about art while having a lasting impact them.

"My big thing is coming in and building that connection because it's the relationships, and if you don't already have that relationship established they won't listen to a thing you say," she said.