Golden Apple Award Winner: Mr. Sam Brown

It was an exciting day for students and staff at Nashua-Plainfield Junior-Senior High as they celebrated their accomplishments and recognized Mr. Sam Brown during a pep rally.

“I just feel honored that the students recognized you know that I care,” says Brown.

As a Spanish teacher, Mr. Brown knew early on that he would become a teacher.

“We got this awesome, awesome project in 5th grade and I was thinking man I would love to give a project like this and see what students come up with,” says Brown.

10th grader Libby Fisher nominated her teacher as she has seen firsthand how he impacts his students.

"He’s always energetic to our class and nice to us."

Knowing about what his students are doing outside of the classroom is also important to Mr. Brown.

"He always asks how is your day going in Spanish and we have to try to figure out how to say it and he will help us out. If someone is having a bad day he can tell,” says Fisher.

As for Mr. Brown, he says his goal is to teach much more than just Spanish.

“Is that what they can see is that what we are learning in my classroom has a much bigger impact than just imp able to speak Spanish and communicate with a native Spanish speaker."