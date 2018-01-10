Golden Apple Award: Elisa Nelson

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Her students are eager for her teaching.

"I like when Mrs. Nelson reads to us,” says Henry Sisson, a kindergartener.



Teaching a bunch of energetic kindergarteners is not an easy task because they can be easily distracted, but Lisa Nelson finds it rewarding.

"Very special because there is a lot of people that do a lot of jobs and it's kind of unsung, so getting a chance to be recognized is really special,” says Nelson, a Golden Apple Award winner from Charles City.

Nelson has been teaching for the past 16 years and says it feels good to know parents and students appreciate her.

"It’s completely unexpected, and it was just so kind for them to be thinking of me and I really appreciate it. And I hope that they know that I am really taking care of their child," she said.

Student Henry Sisson says he likes the lessons he's learning in Mrs. Nelson’s class.

"I’m learning about math and poems and reading," he said.

As for Mrs. Nelson, she says her ultimate goal is to continue to help shape a bright future for her students.

“You just look at it like you’re playing a role and having a hand in raising these kids, so you hope to be a good role model and get them started with some good life lessons besides just reading, writing and math," she said. "So just helping them to start off to be good members of the community one day."