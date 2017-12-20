Golden Apple Award: Amber Sherrard from Rockford

ROCKFORD, Iowa - Middle school teacher Mrs. Amber Sherrard got an unexpected surprise as she was presented with the Golden Apple award.

"I just feel honored that they nominated me, which means I’m doing something right and they enjoy the way that I teach,” says Sherrard.

While Mrs. Sherrard teaches a variety of subjects, she is more passionate about one in particular.

"When it went to school, I enjoyed helping people when they struggled with their math. And it was something in the back of my head that this was something that I enjoyed, and I wanted to make it fun because not everybody likes math," she said.

That includes some of her students who had a hard time learning math.

“I didn’t like math when I was younger, but now that I’m with her math is a lot more fun, says student Allison Pommrehan.

"It doesn't have to be hard all of the time. It may be hard doing tests or you may not like doing it, but it's still pretty fun to end up doing math,” says student Loren Firova.

Student Caleb Paulus says what he likes the most about Mrs. Sherrod is her willingness to go the extra mile to lend a helping hand.

"She is always there to help you if you have something you need help with, and you can come in before or after school and she will help you," Paulus said.

“It doesn't matter where they're are on the learning spectrum, I’m hoping that they learn something new and say, 'hey, that was fun,'” says Sherrard.