GoFundMe account set up for family that had two teenagers die in auto accident

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – Athat had two teenagers die during a crash Monday morning.Avery Arneson, 17, and Aiden Arneson, 13, were killed during an auto crash on their way to school Monday morning. Three Arneson brothers were also injured in the crash.A total of six people were injured in the two-vehicle crash.The Arneson kids are students at Mabel-Canton schools in southern MinnesotaGary Kuphal, the superintendent, released the following statement."The staff at Mabel Canton Schools along with area clergy were available for students today and will continue to be available. Please look for the attachment that was emailed out about dealing with loss provided by our school psychologist. As a general rule routine is good for our children please encourage your children to come to school to be with and support their friends," he said.The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday on County Road W40, about ½ mile south of 173rd Ave. Avery Arneson, of Decorah, was driving north in a 1999 Oldsmobile Alero and 15-year-old Gage Dahlberg of Decorah was driving south in a 2008 Ford F150. The State Patrol says Arneson lost control, crossed the center line and slid sideways. Dahlberg’s pickup truck smashed into the passenger side of Arenson’s car. Dahlberg was also injured in the crash.