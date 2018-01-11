Gluten-free rice pasta with eggplant and sausage

Serves 4

All You Need:

• 12oz sausage

• 2 Tbsp olive oil

• 1 medium eggplant, cubed

• 1 medium onion, minced

• 1 red bell pepper, seeded and cubed

• 1 Tbsp tomato paste

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• 1 tsp fresh oregano, minced

• ¾ cup chardonnay wine

• ¾ cup chicken stock

• 12oz Jovial Fusilli Gluten Free Pasta

• 4 Tbsp chopped parsley

• Salt and pepper

• Sartori Parmesan, fresh grated for top of pasta

All You Do:

1. Heat the 2 Tbsp. oil and sauté the sausage until lightly golden. Add eggplant and sauté for 3-4 minute or until it starts to brown. Add onions, red peppers and fry for 1-2 minutes.

2. Add tomato paste, garlic, oregano, salt and pepper, and wine. Simmer until the wine has reduced by 1/2 then add stock and simmer for 10 minutes on low heat.

3. Cook pasta until al dente in lightly salted water. Drain pasta well. Mix pasta with sauce.

4. Add your parsley and check your seasonings, serve with parmesan cheese on the top and ENJOY!

For Stuffed Portabella Mushrooms all you do;

1. Follow recipe up to direction 2, instead of making pasta season your mushroom caps with olive oil, salt and pepper. Take your simmered sausage vegetable mix and stuff your mushrooms.

2. Take some shaved parmesan cheese and generously sprinkle over the top.

3. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees F and bake for 8-10 minutes or until cheese if fully melted and starting to brown.