Globe Gazette announces printing moving from Mason City to Des Moines

Changes will go into effect Monday.

Posted: Feb. 7, 2018 11:18 AM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2018 11:18 AM
MASON CITY, Iowa – The Globe Gazette in Mason City has announced that its publications will be printed at Gannett Publishing Services in Des Moines beginning Monday, Feb. 12.
Publisher Roy Biondi cited costs and a “labor pool shortage” as the reasons for the move from Mason City's printing facility to Des Moines.
"This will enhance the printing quality that comes with using a larger press," Biondi was quoted as saying in the Globe Gazette. "This will allow us more opportunities at packaging our products with inserts, special sections and more color pages."
The Globe Gazette said about a dozen workers will be affected and those who qualify will receive severance packages.
KIMT reached out to the Globe Gazette for further comment Wednesday morning but was declined.
The Globe Gazette is owned by Lee Enterprises.

