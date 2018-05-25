Glider makes emergency landing in Worth County

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – A glider has to make an emergency landing in North Iowa Friday evening.
It came down in a farm field just east of Interstate 35 near the exit to the Diamond Joe Casino. The pilot needed to get out of the way of stormy weather and made a soft landing without any injury.
There is a glider festival going on in Albert Lea, MN, through May 26.
