Glider makes emergency landing in Worth County

Pilot unharmed.

Posted: May. 25, 2018 7:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – A glider has to make an emergency landing in North Iowa Friday evening.

It came down in a farm field just east of Interstate 35 near the exit to the Diamond Joe Casino. The pilot needed to get out of the way of stormy weather and made a soft landing without any injury.

There is a glider festival going on in Albert Lea, MN, through May 26.

We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
