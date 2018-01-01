Girl rescued after falling through ice in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – A young girl was rescued after falling through the ice on Mill Pond on Tuesday.

Scroll for more content...

Austin police were called to the pond around 6:20 p.m. and officers say they arrived to find a six-year-old girl holding onto the edge of the ice. Police say they tried to get a flotation device to her but couldn’t.

The Austin Fire Department arrived and firefighter Tim Hansen put on a water rescue suit to get out on the ice. Authorities say Hansen made it to the girl, with the ice cracking under his weight, and returned her to shore.

She was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin by Gold Cross Ambulance, where the girl was treated for hypothermia and released.

Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger says the girl was apparently following tracks on the ice near the center concrete pillar of the walking bridge, between the library and the skate park, when she fell in. She was with her father but he did not have a cellphone so a third person had to alert the police.